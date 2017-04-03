Seven Lancers qualify for FBLA Nationals; including 1 State Champion

The Southeast FBLA team returns from State with seven students qualifying for Nationals, and junior Daisy Burns is now a two-time State Champion in Public Speaking.

Burns qualified for Nationals by taking 1st place overall in Public Speaking II, the second year in a row she left FBLA State with this honor. This will be her third year at Nationals. Her freshman year, Burns was a top 10 finalist at Nationals.

Juniors Sarah Clausen and Laura Ridings qualified for Nationals by taking 2nd place in Graphic Design Team. This will be Clausen's second year at Nationals and Ridings first year at Nationals.

Juniors Wyntr Jacobs, Caitlin Low and Laura Ridings qualified for Nationals by taking 4th place in Social Media Campaign Team. This will be Jacobs and Low's second year at Nationals.

Sophomores Megan Colvin and Saydi Sullivan qualified for Nationals by taking 4th place in Introduction to Business Presentation Team. This will be Colvin's second year at Nationals and Sullivan's first year.

Senior Jacob Wyckoff took 9th place in Accounting II. While he did not qualify for Nationals, Southeast FBLA sponsor Cherie Witt said this is the highest a Southeast student has placed in the Accounting category.

The FBLA Nationals will be held June 24-27 in Anaheim, California. The Southeast FBLA chapter is now selling Krispy Kreme donuts to help offset the cost of the trip. If you'd like to place an order, please contact any of the national qualifiers or email Cherie Witt at cwitt@usd247.com. The donuts will be delivered on April 13.