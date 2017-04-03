PSU Alumni Carpenter, Race Selected to MIAA Hall of Fame

Two former decorated Pittsburg State University student-athletes have been selected among 11 individuals to comprise the MIAA Hall of Fame Class of 2017 the conference office announced Monday (Apr. 3). The induction class includes former Pitt State football All-American Germaine Race (2003-06) and dual sport football and track & field All-American Jermaine Carpenter (2003-06).



The Pitt State duo was joined by the University of Central Missouri's Alexandr Alexin (cross country/track & field, 1996-98), Allie Huffman (volleyball, 2008-11) and Lindsay Lettow (track & field, 2008-12), Emporia State University's Tyler Paul (football, 2000-04), Lincoln University's Walter Walker (track & field, 1967-71), Northwest Missouri State University's Aaron Becker (football, 1997-2000) and Steve Tappmeyer (men's basketball coach, 1998-2008), and Washburn University's Ewan Auguste (men's basketball, 1997-2001) and Bob Cipman (men's basketball coach, 1978-2017).



The Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held on June 5, 2017 in the Truman Forum Auditorium at the Kansas City Public Library – Plaza Branch, 4801 Main Street in Kansas City, Mo. Reservations for the event are available by visiting www.themiaa.com/sb_output.aspx?form=4 and filling out the form. Reservations will be confirmed on a first come, first served basis.



Jermaine Carpenter, Football/Track & Field, 2003-06

Carpenter finished an amazing two-sport career in track & field and football as one of the most decorated athletes in Pittsburg State University history.



The Waco, Texas, native earned NCAA Division II All-America honors nine times in track, including national runner-up finishes in the 100m in 2005 and the 200m in 2006. He was a 21-time All-MIAA track performer and a nine-time MIAA champion, As a sophomore in track & field in 2004, he claimed the first of three consecutive MIAA High Point Awards by scoring 28 points at the 2004 MIAA Outdoor Championships. In 2005, Carpenter scored 26 points in helping lead the Pitt State men to the 2005 MIAA Outdoor Championship. The next year he compiled 30 points at the 2006 MIAA Outdoor Championship, helping the Gorillas to a runner-up finish. He set PSU records in the 60m (6.77) and the 100m (10.25).



In football, he earned third-team NCAA Division II All-America honors as a wide receiver in 2004 while helping the Gorillas to a 14-1 record and the Division II national runner-up finish. He caught 69 passes for 1,671 yards and 23 TDs during his two-year career (2003-04), ranking third all-time at PSU in career yards. Carpenter earned All-MIAA honors in each of his two seasons of football with the Gorillas (2003-04).



Germaine Race, Football, 2003-06

Race finished his decorated career at Pittsburg State as one of the elite running backs in NCAA Division II history. Race garnered first-team All-America honors in each of his final three seasons for the Gorillas (2004-06) and he was named MIAA Offensive MVP his last two seasons.



As a sophomore in 2004, Race rushed for 2,213 yards and 26 touchdowns in helping Pitt State to a 14-1 record and a national runner-up finish. The Pitt State offense set the NCAA 118-year-old all-time scoring record that year (837 pts, 55.8 ppg), as well as Division II all-time records for rushing yards (5,320 yards) and total offense (8,976 yards).



As a junior in 2005, he set a Division II record with 33 touchdowns and finished fourth in the Harlon Hill Trophy race. In 2006, he rushed for 1,944 yards and 31 TDs, finishing third in the Harlon Hill Trophy vote. Race set the Division II all-time rushing record with 6,985 yards as well as the NCAA all division touchdowns record with 107.



The Warrensburg, Mo., native earned All-MIAA honors in all four seasons, including first-team All-MIAA honors his final three seasons (2nd-team All-MIAA as a freshman in 2003).