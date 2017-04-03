Quantcast

Multi-State Law Enforcement Effort Results in Joplin Murder Case Arrests

Updated:
Erik Jones Erik Jones
Brock Robinson Brock Robinson
Azaiah Forester Azaiah Forester
Taven Williams Taven Williams

A multi-state law enforcement efforts results in three arrests being connected to a Joplin homicide.  21-year-old Taven Williams was found dead of a gunshot wound in January.  Police say they've been pursuing many leads since then.

Last Thursday is, according to police, when arrests started happening.  Police say 21-year-old Erik Jones was pulled over, shortly after one last Thursday morning, for failing to maintain a lane of travel.  Police say they found marijuana inside the vehicle Jones was driving, and also a handgun.

Police ran a serial number off that handgun that was eventually tied to the Williams murder scene.  According to police, that handgun was reported missing.

Jones, along with 19-year-old Brock Robinson, were arrested last week.  Police say Robinson owns the car Jones was driving.

Today, police also arrested 19-year-old Azaiah Forester.  

All three men are from Columbus, Kansas.  All three men are now charged with second degree murder and first degree robbery.

"This has been the product of a lot of help," says Captain Rusty Rives with the Joplin Police Department.  "First, we had the Tri-State Major Case Squad involved.  Beyond that, just today I know the Columbus PD and the KBI were involved, along with information from the prosecutor's office."

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office also assisted.

"Any time we can solve a case like this, and make those arrests, that's obviously a good day for Joplin and a good day for the police department.  And also, it can bring some closure to the family," says Rives.

Robinson is being held on a $500,000 bond.  Jones and Forester are being held on $1 million cash only bonds.

