GRDA: Has Your dock's electric system been inspected?

With summer and plenty of lake visits just around the corner, the Grand River Dam Authority wants to wants to remind all dock owners of the importance of maintaining compliance with dock electrical systems. Not only can a proper inspection give you peace of mind that your electrical system is in proper working order but it could also prevent serious injury or even death.

Unfortunately, when these dock electrical systems are faulty, they can prove to be very danger. System defects can cause electric current to be discharged into the water or the metal components of the dock. That is why GRDA-issued dock permits require you to have your dock inspected by a licensed professional electrician.

These inspections focus on several key areas including proper grounding, conduit, breakers, wiring, dock receptacles, dock metal works and electrical service boxes.

“If you plan on spending time on your dock, you need to know the electrical system has been inspected and is in proper working order,” said GRDA Vice President of Corporate Communications Justin Alberty. “Just as you inspect your boat and get it ready for the boating season, you should do the same thing with your dock.”

GRDA’s application for dock permits requires any dock wired for electricity to have a completed electrical certification form signed by an Oklahoma Licensed Electrical contractor before a final permit will be approved. Dock standards also require docks to have an electrical disconnect clearly identified and located above the high water mark. Also, any residential dock that has electrical service must adhere to the regulations set forth in the National Electric Code. Finally, any docks constructed or modified, relocated or transferred, are required to provide GRDA with a certificate signed by an Oklahoma licensed electric contractor, showing compliance with all laws, regulations and codes regarding electrical systems and wiring.

“There are standards in place for new and modified docks and transfers,” said Alberty. “However, all dock owners should have regular inspections due to the simple wear and tear and weathering that occurs over the years and perhaps over the winter months when you may not have given it as much attention.”

For more information on dock permits or other GRDA lake permitting issues, contact Janet DelliSanti in GRDA’s lake permitting offices at (918) 256 0852 or stop by the GRDA Ecosystems and Education Center in Langley.

Headquartered in Vinita, GRDA is Oklahoma’s state-owned electric utility; fully funded by revenues from electric and water sales instead of taxes. Each day, GRDA strives to be an “Oklahoma agency of excellence” by focusing on the 5 E’s: electricity, economic development, environmental stewardship, employees and efficiency.