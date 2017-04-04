Fundraiser to Help At Risk Children

A Pitt State senior helps better serve at risk children. Megan Peabody is creating an activity library collecting things like games, coloring books and movies for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Crawford County. It’s so matches can easily access things to do together. There are 100 matches in Crawford County, many of the bigs are college students and finding affordable things to do together can be a challenge.

“College kids don't think about bringing board games or having crafts or things for younger kids to do so having that will kind of the relieve the stress of thinking what am I going to do next? They'll be able to focus more on the time that they spend with their little and that bonding experience,” says Peabody.

She’s been involved with the organization for several years and says the program makes an impact on the littles lives.

“Big Brothers Big Sisters has done research that shows that it’s made a positive impact and its kept students and younger kids from doing drugs and alcohol and skipping school,” says Peabody.

Items may be dropped off at 412 Russ Hall, the St. Pius X Catholic Student Center, and the Overman Student Center at PSU between April 7, 2017 and April 21, 2017.