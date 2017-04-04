Tornadoes Cause Damage In SW MO

Newton and McDonald counties in Missouri are dealing with damage from at least two tornadoes tonight.

The first touched down in the Goodman area around 6:45 pm and apparently stayed on the ground for ten to fifteen minutes. We have confirmed damaged to an elementary school, a fire station, and homes in that area. Traffic is backed up on highways heading into town, and Law Enforcement is turning away some motorists.

A second tornado touched down east of Neosho Missouri around seven this evening, causing some damage in the area of Crowder College and the airport.

According to Empire, 6,500 customers are affected by the outages.

The fire station in Goodman, MO is heavily damaged. Authorities tell us an emergency shelter has been established at the New Mac Community Center in Anderson, MO.

"We're still doing search and rescue we'll be doing that throughout the night to make sure we haven't missed anyone," McDonald County Emergency Manager Gregg Sweeten stated. "We're getting the shelter situation set up for anyone needing shelter due to their home being damaged."

11:12 PM: Our Photographer tells us a secondary sweep is finished. There were no casualties.

