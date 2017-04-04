Board Accepts Robertson’s Resignation

Quantcast

PITTSBURG, KANSAS -

On March 6, Amy Robertson was hired by the Pittsburg Community Schools' Board of Education to become the head principal at Pittsburg High School.  On April 4, 2017, Dr. Robertson resigned from her contract with Pittsburg Community Schools USD250.

In light of the issues that arose, Dr. Robertson felt it was in the best interest of the district to resign her position. The Board has agreed to accept her resignation.

The Board will reopen the position and begin the process anew

