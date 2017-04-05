Parson PD Investigating Disturbance; Suspect In Custody

On April 5, 2017 at approximately 09:29 a.m. the Parsons Police Department received a call of an individual getting beat with a bat at 225 Stone. Parsons Police Department responded to the scene and secured it while EMS evaluated the victim. The victim, Donald Trammell (59), was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers began a thorough investigation and one individual was taken into custody. Timothy Moses (57) of Parsons was taken into custody for questioning. A search warrant was obtained and evidence was collected from the scene. A machete was collected as evidence. Officers conducted numerous interviews.

Moses is being held on suspicion of murder, attempted murder, and aggravated assault (x2).

This continues to be an active and ongoing investigation, as the Police Department follows up on leads that have developed. If anyone has any information pertaining to the crime, please contact the police department at 620-421-7060 or email your tips to our tip line at tips@parsonspd.com or call the tip line at 620-421-7057.