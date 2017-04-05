Quantcast

Seneca BSB Holds on Against Carthage - KOAM TV 7

Seneca BSB Holds on Against Carthage

Updated:

The Seneca Indians topped the Carthage Tigers today 8-7 at the Bill O'Dell Tournament in Carthage.

  • Top Sports Stories in the 4-StatesTop Sports HeadlinesMore>>

  • KU Players Return to Frontenac for All-Area Fantasy Camp

    KU Players Return to Frontenac for All-Area Fantasy Camp

    Friday, July 7 2017 10:59 PM EDT2017-07-08 02:59:48 GMT

    It's the fifth year for the camp in Frontenac.

    More >>

    It's the fifth year for the camp in Frontenac.

    More >>

  • NEO Accepting Nominations for Third Annual Military Appreciation Night

    NEO Accepting Nominations for Third Annual Military Appreciation Night

    Thursday, July 6 2017 2:54 PM EDT2017-07-06 18:54:02 GMT

    The Athletic Department at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M (NEO) College is seeking recommendations for area veterans and military personnel to be honored during the third annual Military Appreciation Night. The event will take place at Red Robertson Field in conjunction with the first home game of the season. The NEO Golden Norsemen will play Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017 against the New Mexico Military; kick-off is at 6 p.m. The game will also be free for active and retired service mem

    More >>

    The Athletic Department at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M (NEO) College is seeking recommendations for area veterans and military personnel to be honored during the third annual Military Appreciation Night. The event will take place at Red Robertson Field in conjunction with the first home game of the season. The NEO Golden Norsemen will play Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017 against the New Mexico Military; kick-off is at 6 p.m. The game will also be free for active and retired service mem

    More >>

  • Former LCC Pitcher Drafted To San Diego

    Former LCC Pitcher Drafted To San Diego

    Thursday, June 15 2017 5:59 PM EDT2017-06-15 21:59:37 GMT
    Jeremy SmithJeremy Smith
    Former Labette Community College baseball pitcher, Jeremy Smith, was drafted on June 14 in the 2017 MLB draft in the 38th round by the San Diego Padres. Smith played for the Cardinals, under head coach Aaron Keal, in the spring of 2014 and 2015. He is the son of Jeremy and Tendeka Smith and a graduate of Bellaire High School. After attending LCC, he went on to play at Southwestern Oklahoma State in Weatherford, OK. More >>
    Former Labette Community College baseball pitcher, Jeremy Smith, was drafted on June 14 in the 2017 MLB draft in the 38th round by the San Diego Padres. Smith played for the Cardinals, under head coach Aaron Keal, in the spring of 2014 and 2015. He is the son of Jeremy and Tendeka Smith and a graduate of Bellaire High School. After attending LCC, he went on to play at Southwestern Oklahoma State in Weatherford, OK. More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.