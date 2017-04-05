Quantcast

Neosho Schools Announce Plans for Goodman Elementary - KOAM TV 7

Neosho Schools Announce Plans for Goodman Elementary

Updated:

Neosho Schools will be returning to class on Monday, April 10.  This includes Goodman Elementary.  School officials say their goal is to keep the students together with their peers and teachers as much as possible.  Below are the locations for each grade level from Goodman starting Monday:

4th Grade - Carver FEMA room

3rd Grade - CO/Wrestling Room

2nd Grade - CO/Wrestling Room

1st Grade - CO/Wrestling Room

Kindergarten - South Elementary Classroom

Pre-K - Choice Pets @ Goodman

After School Program - Choice Pets

District officials say transportation routes are still in the works with plans to have a pick up location at Choice Pets in Goodman for students who normally walk to school.  Officials hope to have more information as details are finalized in the coming days.

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.