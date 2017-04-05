Neosho Schools Announce Plans for Goodman Elementary

Neosho Schools will be returning to class on Monday, April 10. This includes Goodman Elementary. School officials say their goal is to keep the students together with their peers and teachers as much as possible. Below are the locations for each grade level from Goodman starting Monday:
4th Grade - Carver FEMA room
3rd Grade - CO/Wrestling Room
2nd Grade - CO/Wrestling Room
1st Grade - CO/Wrestling Room
Kindergarten - South Elementary Classroom
Pre-K - Choice Pets @ Goodman
After School Program - Choice Pets
District officials say transportation routes are still in the works with plans to have a pick up location at Choice Pets in Goodman for students who normally walk to school. Officials hope to have more information as details are finalized in the coming days.
