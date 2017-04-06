Emergency Official: Goodman Tornado Damage Not Near FEMA Requirement

Government officials and volunteers come to Goodman as the first official day of tornado cleanup is underway. The McDonald County emergency manager says damages are still being assessed from Tuesday night's EF2 tornado.

The City, with a little more than 1,000 people, has attracted nationwide attention. McDonald County emergency's manager says today began the time to regroup after the tornado and start moving forward.

The emergency manager met with a representative from U.S. Senator Roy Blunt's office this morning.

"Just the support of them being there. You know, we've got a lot of things to consider. The environment, EPA, DNR, Department of Natural Resources. Because if we do start to burn anything or whatever, we've got to go through the permitting process just like anybody else," says McDonald County Emergency Manager Gregg Sweeten.

Tomorrow, U.S. Congressman Billy Long is expected to visit Goodman.

Damages in Goodman are not expected to be enough for FEMA assistance.

"We have to reach a certain threshold in the State of Missouri to even ask for a FEMA declaration. Right now, it doesn't look like we're anywhere close to that. The county has to reach a threshold, then the state, then we ask the President for a declaration. We're not anywhere close," says Sweeten.

Authorities want to give Goodman residents a heads-up about a couple of scams.

Officials say no one with the City of Goodman or McDonald County are asking for money donations. Also, don't fall for scammers saying they're with Empire District Electric and that electricity won't be hooked back up until money is sent for an overdue bill.