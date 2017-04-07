Two Vehicle Crash Takes MO Deputy's Life

A Barry County, MO Sheriff's Deputy loses his life in a crash with a school bus. It happened just before 11:00 a.m. this morning on Highway 37 south of Washburn. Investigators say 56-year-old Master Sgt. Carl Cosper of Pineville was driving a Sheriff's Department SUV when it crashed with a Washburn School Bus. According to the crash report, the bus driver failed to yield to Cosper when turning left on the highway. There were no children on board the bus. Cosper was pronounced dead at Mercy Hospital Cassville. The bus driver suffered moderate injuries.
News
Weather
KOAM
KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.