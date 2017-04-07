Quantcast

Two Vehicle Crash Takes MO Deputy's Life

Master Sgt. Carl Cosper, Jr. Master Sgt. Carl Cosper, Jr.
Barry County, MO -

A Barry County, MO Sheriff's Deputy loses his life in a crash with a school bus. It happened just before 11:00 a.m. this morning on Highway 37 south of Washburn. Investigators say 56-year-old Master Sgt. Carl Cosper of Pineville was driving a Sheriff's Department SUV when it crashed with a Washburn School Bus. According to the crash report, the bus driver failed to yield to Cosper when turning left on the highway. There were no children on board the bus. Cosper was pronounced dead at Mercy Hospital Cassville. The bus driver suffered moderate injuries.

