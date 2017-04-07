Quantcast

JPD Arrest Teacher For Statutory Rape - KOAM TV 7

JPD Arrest Teacher For Statutory Rape

Updated:
Amanda Schweitzer Amanda Schweitzer
JOPLIN, MISSOURI -

On March 29th, 2017 the Joplin School District reported to the Police Department that a middle school teacher had allegedly sent nude photos of herself to male students. Today, as a result of that investigation Amanda R. Schweitzer (37) of Joplin was arrested on a Jasper County Warrant for Statutory Rape in the First Degree. She is currently in the Joplin City Jail. Bond has been set at $40,000 cash or surety and $10,000 cash only. 

Related Story:  Joplin School District Tries to Proactively Inform Parents About Teacher Investigation

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.