JPD Arrest Teacher For Statutory Rape

On March 29th, 2017 the Joplin School District reported to the Police Department that a middle school teacher had allegedly sent nude photos of herself to male students. Today, as a result of that investigation Amanda R. Schweitzer (37) of Joplin was arrested on a Jasper County Warrant for Statutory Rape in the First Degree. She is currently in the Joplin City Jail. Bond has been set at $40,000 cash or surety and $10,000 cash only.

