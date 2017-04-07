Iowa Triple Murder Person of Interest Turns Himself In At Neosho Walmart

Low prices may happen every day at Walmart. But murder confessions don't.

"Yeah, it's pretty unique," says Neosho Police Chief David Kennedy.

People in Neosho are surprised at what happened.

"Just surprised. You don't expect any of this to go on so close to home," says Blair Beck, a resident of Bondurant, Iowa.

...And so were residents in the small town of Bondurant. Crime tape surrounded a home last night. It started with deputies responding to a well-being check.

"When the responding deputies arrived, they entered the house and found three deceased individuals inside," says a deputy with the Polk County Sheriff's Office in Iowa.

Deputies in Iowa say the three victims are related to the person of interest, 20-year-old Chase Nicholson. An Iowa statewide search for Nicholson was underway.

Several hours, and close to 376 miles later, Neosho police say Nicholson walked into Neosho's Walmart and went to the customer service counter.

"That male subject was making statements to officers and to personnel that he needed help, that he had just shot three people in Iowa and basically wanted to turn himself in. He was very calm. Anything we asked him, he did. His overall demeanor was just overall calm," says Kennedy.

Local police contacted deputies in Iowa.

"They had been working since the incident occurred, until we called them, trying to locate him," says Kennedy. "So they were very relieved and just glad he was in custody."

Neosho police say they don't know what brought Nicholson to the Southwest Missouri area. But they say the main thing is he was arrested.

"In a case this big, it's very rewarding. We took somebody off the street, who did a violent crime. It's just very rewarding," says Kennedy.

Detectives from Iowa are driving to Neosho to interview Nicholson. His car has been seized. Neosho police received a phone call from Walmart's corporate office, where workers wanted to confirm what happened.