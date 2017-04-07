McKinney Homers, but PSU Falls to Northwest

It's the fifth year for the camp in Frontenac.

The Athletic Department at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M (NEO) College is seeking recommendations for area veterans and military personnel to be honored during the third annual Military Appreciation Night. The event will take place at Red Robertson Field in conjunction with the first home game of the season. The NEO Golden Norsemen will play Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017 against the New Mexico Military; kick-off is at 6 p.m. The game will also be free for active and retired service mem

Former Labette Community College baseball pitcher, Jeremy Smith, was drafted on June 14 in the 2017 MLB draft in the 38th round by the San Diego Padres. Smith played for the Cardinals, under head coach Aaron Keal, in the spring of 2014 and 2015. He is the son of Jeremy and Tendeka Smith and a graduate of Bellaire High School. After attending LCC, he went on to play at Southwestern Oklahoma State in Weatherford, OK.

He will sign with the Pirates, and pass on playing at K-State next season.

High School teams in the 2016 Football Team Camp practice in the Robert W. Plaster Center at Pittsburg State University.

The last students from the spring semester had just packed up and moved out of Pittsburg State University’s residence halls when the hall staff began preparing the buildings for the thousands of new residents -- high school students who come to PSU to participate in a variety of athletic camps every June and July. This year, volleyball, baseball, softball, track and field, men’s and women’s basketball, and football will all hold camps for individual players, teams, ... More >>