MSSU Baseball Drops Opener to Northwest

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

Maryville, Mo. -- The Missouri Southern baseball team fell 7-6 today on the road at Northwest Missouri State.



Southern (20-16, 12-10 MIAA) got a 3-4 day at the plate from Max Hogan as he had a pair of RBIs and a run scored. Dave Prost had a home run, while Alec Alvarez drove in the other run. Tyler Sutherland scored twice and went 3-5 at the plate with a double, while Brett Graham, Mike Million and Danny Biggs had a hit each.



Seth Mesey started for the Lions and went five innings, allowing just two earned runs, striking out a batter and scattering five hits. Colin Chandler threw two and two thirds of an inning with two strikeouts, while Cody Smith threw an inning and picked up the loss, falling to 5-4 on the season.



Northwest (22-10, 11-9 MIAA) got three hits from Garrett Fort in a 3-6 performance at the plate.



The Lions got a run in the first on an RBI single from Hogan, but Northwest answered back with three in the second and one in the third to go up 4-1 after three.



A home run from Prost to open the fourth cut the lead in half and Southern scored four in the fifth to go up 6-4 after five innings. Alvarez and Hogan added RBIs, while Hogan and Graham would both score on wild pitches.



Northwest got a run in the bottom of the fifth and another in the sixth to tie it up and the Bearcats got an RBI single from Fort in the ninth to take the game.



The two teams will be back at it tomorrow at 2 pm.