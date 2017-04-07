Quantcast

MSSU Softball Sweeps Mo. Western - KOAM TV 7

MSSU Softball Sweeps Mo. Western

Updated:

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

Joplin, Mo. - The Missouri Southern Softball team swept visiting Missouri Western for the first time since 2001 Friday afternoon/evening at the Pat Lipira Softball Complex.

Southern (20-25, 9-7 MIAA) won the first game of the day, behind a complete game shut out from senior Sydney Koch, 2-0. The Lions out hit Missouri Western (26-10, 6-4 MIAA) 6-5 in game one and 10-6 in the nightcap. Southern got a RBI single from freshman Elizabeth Windsor in the third inning to take the early 1-0 lead. Junior Shelby Friend stroked a 2-1 pitch over the MWSU center fielder's head to score fellow junior Myranda Stewart from first base for the 2-0 score.

Koch allowed the Griffons just five hits while striking out five and not issuing a walk.

In the nightcap sophomore Taurean Guzman went the distance for the win allowing just one earned run on six hits with three walks and five strike outs. Southern went to work early scoring in the first inning when Stewart drove junior Abi Corbett home on a single to left field. The Griffons tied the game at 1-1 in the top of the third with a RBI single to center by Shelby Uhl.

Southern regained the lead in the bottom of the third when Corbett scored on a wild pitch right before Stewart hit her fifth home run of the season to make it 3-1. The game cruising right along until the top of the seventh when the Griffons scored on a RBI single down the left field line and then again on a fielding error by Corbett to tie the game at 3-3. MWSU had runners on first and second with one out and Guzman got Uhl to pop up to sophomore Kylie Wesbrooks who doubled off Shelbie Atwell at second to end the Western threat.

Corbett led off the bottom of the seventh with a single through the left side of the MWSU infield and was moved to second on a fielder's choice sacrifice bunt by Windsor, the Griffons' third baseman fielded the ball an threw late to second base. Stewart followed suit with the same result that moved Corbett to third and Windsor to second. After back-to-back outs sophomore Ashley Caldarella worked the Missouri Western pitcher into a 3-2 bases loaded walk for the 4-3 walk off win.

The win in game one was the first win over Missouri Western since 2011, the last time Southern made the MIAA Post-Season Tournament. The game two win gave the Lions a sweep over MWSU for the first time since 2001, the last time Southern won a MIAA title.

Southern will be back in action tomorrow at the Pat Lipira Softball Complex with a double header against Northwest Missouri State at noon.

  • Top Sports Stories in the 4-StatesTop Sports HeadlinesMore>>

  • KU Players Return to Frontenac for All-Area Fantasy Camp

    KU Players Return to Frontenac for All-Area Fantasy Camp

    Friday, July 7 2017 10:59 PM EDT2017-07-08 02:59:48 GMT

    It's the fifth year for the camp in Frontenac.

    More >>

    It's the fifth year for the camp in Frontenac.

    More >>

  • NEO Accepting Nominations for Third Annual Military Appreciation Night

    NEO Accepting Nominations for Third Annual Military Appreciation Night

    Thursday, July 6 2017 2:54 PM EDT2017-07-06 18:54:02 GMT

    The Athletic Department at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M (NEO) College is seeking recommendations for area veterans and military personnel to be honored during the third annual Military Appreciation Night. The event will take place at Red Robertson Field in conjunction with the first home game of the season. The NEO Golden Norsemen will play Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017 against the New Mexico Military; kick-off is at 6 p.m. The game will also be free for active and retired service mem

    More >>

    The Athletic Department at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M (NEO) College is seeking recommendations for area veterans and military personnel to be honored during the third annual Military Appreciation Night. The event will take place at Red Robertson Field in conjunction with the first home game of the season. The NEO Golden Norsemen will play Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017 against the New Mexico Military; kick-off is at 6 p.m. The game will also be free for active and retired service mem

    More >>

  • Former LCC Pitcher Drafted To San Diego

    Former LCC Pitcher Drafted To San Diego

    Thursday, June 15 2017 5:59 PM EDT2017-06-15 21:59:37 GMT
    Jeremy SmithJeremy Smith
    Former Labette Community College baseball pitcher, Jeremy Smith, was drafted on June 14 in the 2017 MLB draft in the 38th round by the San Diego Padres. Smith played for the Cardinals, under head coach Aaron Keal, in the spring of 2014 and 2015. He is the son of Jeremy and Tendeka Smith and a graduate of Bellaire High School. After attending LCC, he went on to play at Southwestern Oklahoma State in Weatherford, OK. More >>
    Former Labette Community College baseball pitcher, Jeremy Smith, was drafted on June 14 in the 2017 MLB draft in the 38th round by the San Diego Padres. Smith played for the Cardinals, under head coach Aaron Keal, in the spring of 2014 and 2015. He is the son of Jeremy and Tendeka Smith and a graduate of Bellaire High School. After attending LCC, he went on to play at Southwestern Oklahoma State in Weatherford, OK. More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.