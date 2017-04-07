MSSU Softball Sweeps Mo. Western

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

Joplin, Mo. - The Missouri Southern Softball team swept visiting Missouri Western for the first time since 2001 Friday afternoon/evening at the Pat Lipira Softball Complex.



Southern (20-25, 9-7 MIAA) won the first game of the day, behind a complete game shut out from senior Sydney Koch, 2-0. The Lions out hit Missouri Western (26-10, 6-4 MIAA) 6-5 in game one and 10-6 in the nightcap. Southern got a RBI single from freshman Elizabeth Windsor in the third inning to take the early 1-0 lead. Junior Shelby Friend stroked a 2-1 pitch over the MWSU center fielder's head to score fellow junior Myranda Stewart from first base for the 2-0 score.



Koch allowed the Griffons just five hits while striking out five and not issuing a walk.



In the nightcap sophomore Taurean Guzman went the distance for the win allowing just one earned run on six hits with three walks and five strike outs. Southern went to work early scoring in the first inning when Stewart drove junior Abi Corbett home on a single to left field. The Griffons tied the game at 1-1 in the top of the third with a RBI single to center by Shelby Uhl.



Southern regained the lead in the bottom of the third when Corbett scored on a wild pitch right before Stewart hit her fifth home run of the season to make it 3-1. The game cruising right along until the top of the seventh when the Griffons scored on a RBI single down the left field line and then again on a fielding error by Corbett to tie the game at 3-3. MWSU had runners on first and second with one out and Guzman got Uhl to pop up to sophomore Kylie Wesbrooks who doubled off Shelbie Atwell at second to end the Western threat.



Corbett led off the bottom of the seventh with a single through the left side of the MWSU infield and was moved to second on a fielder's choice sacrifice bunt by Windsor, the Griffons' third baseman fielded the ball an threw late to second base. Stewart followed suit with the same result that moved Corbett to third and Windsor to second. After back-to-back outs sophomore Ashley Caldarella worked the Missouri Western pitcher into a 3-2 bases loaded walk for the 4-3 walk off win.



The win in game one was the first win over Missouri Western since 2011, the last time Southern made the MIAA Post-Season Tournament. The game two win gave the Lions a sweep over MWSU for the first time since 2001, the last time Southern won a MIAA title.



Southern will be back in action tomorrow at the Pat Lipira Softball Complex with a double header against Northwest Missouri State at noon.