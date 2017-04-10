Axe Library hosts book sale

Pittsburg State University’s Axe Library will host its annual book sale from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12, on the plaza in front of the building. The sale is open to the public. Prices for books range from 50 cents to $2 and all proceeds go to support library programs. In case of rain, the sale will be held inside the library.
