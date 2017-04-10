Autopsy Performed on Menapace; Investigation still open

Update #2 April 10, 2017 An autopsy was conducted Sunday regarding Ms. Menapace’s death. The preliminary findings indicated that her death was due to medial reasons. The investigation has not been closed out, however no foul play anticipated.

Update #1 The subject located this morning has been identified at Candace R. Menapace (45) of Joplin. An autopsy has been scheduled for tomorrow morning at Frontier Forensics Midwest in Kansas City. This is an ongoing investigation at this time.

###

This morning at about 10:22 a.m. officers with the Joplin Police Department responded to 902 S Connecticut in reference to a downed subject. As a result of this call a death investigation was initiated. At this time, the victim has not yet been identified. The investigation is ongoing.