GRDA Police investigate body found in Coal Creek, Ottawa County

4/12: The Grand River Dam Authority Police Department has identified the male body found in Coal Creek (Ottawa County) on Monday morning. According to GRDA, the man has been identified as Michael Saverino (51, Miami). The investigation is ongoing.

No other details are available at this time.

# # #

4/10: The Grand River Dam Authority Police Department, along with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, responded to the Coal Creek Bridge area (Ottawa County ) Monday morning after receiving reports of a body in the creek.

The body of a male, approximately 50 years old, was recovered and has now been turned over to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner Office. Identification is pending and the investigation is ongoing. No other details are available at this time.