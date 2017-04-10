Neosho Transportation Development District Property Owners Re-elect Board Members Frank Adams and Ray Stipp

On April 7, 2017, the Neosho Transportation Development District held its annual property owners meeting at the Hale McGinty Business Development Center in Neosho. The purpose of this meeting was for property owners to vote in-person, or by proxy for two members of the board of directors.

Proxy instructions were required to be received by 3:00 p.m. on April 7th, with the voting scheduled to occur during the annual property owners meeting later that day. Property owner votes reflect the amount of property owned by each person or organization. Nominees for the two board seats included:

Ray Stipp, current board member

Frank Adams, current board member

Justin Harvell

Derek Snyder

Voting during the annual meeting resulted in the election of Ray Stipp (255.43 votes) and Frank Adams (255.43 votes). Other results include Justin Harvell (234.82) and Derek Snyder (234.82).

Neosho Transportation Development District Board Chairman Steve Roark commented that “it is very appropriate that the Neosho TDD property owners voted to have Ray Stipp and Frank Adams continue as their stewards for the wonderful new road system which serves three Neosho schools, a growing number of homes and is drawing new retail operations, such as Aldi’s, to Neosho. I was especially pleased that Senator Richard sent a letter which complimented Frank and Ray on their efforts to improve safety and lessen congestion on U.S. 60.”

“With the work on Kodiak Road completed,” continued Roark, “the board will now concentrate on servicing the financing and working to finalize agreements for the long term maintenance of the roads. Of course, we once again want to thank MoDOT for overseeing the initial road construction, and the Neosho Special Road District for its work on the improvements on Kodiak Road. Cooperation always leads to progress and serves the interests of our citizens.”

For additional information contact Steve Roark at 417-825-4623.