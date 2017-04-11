Quantcast

Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce Announces Small Business of the Year Finalists

Joplin, MO -

The 2017 Small Business of the Year finalists were announced at the Small Business of the Year Nominee brunch today. Forty-five small businesses were nominated, and nine are finalists. The winners will be announced at the 100th Annual Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce Banquet May 4.

The finalists are:

1-10 Employees

  • Binky Guy Custom T’s
  • Forged Waterjet Fabrications
  • Industrial Physical Therapy, Inc.

11-50 Employees

  • Joplin Metro Credit Union
  • Living Green Interior Landscaping, Inc.
  • Paragon Architecture, LLC

Not-for-Profit

  • The Alliance of Southwest Missouri
  • George A. Spiva Center for the Arts
  • Rapha House International, Inc.

Finalists were chosen based on contributions to the community, business or management philosophy, response to challenges, innovative products or services and employee involvement/recognition.

