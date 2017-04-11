Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce Announces Small Business of the Year Finalists

The 2017 Small Business of the Year finalists were announced at the Small Business of the Year Nominee brunch today. Forty-five small businesses were nominated, and nine are finalists. The winners will be announced at the 100th Annual Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce Banquet May 4.

The finalists are:

1-10 Employees

Binky Guy Custom T’s

Forged Waterjet Fabrications

Industrial Physical Therapy, Inc.

11-50 Employees

Joplin Metro Credit Union

Living Green Interior Landscaping, Inc.

Paragon Architecture, LLC

Not-for-Profit

The Alliance of Southwest Missouri

George A. Spiva Center for the Arts

Rapha House International, Inc.

Finalists were chosen based on contributions to the community, business or management philosophy, response to challenges, innovative products or services and employee involvement/recognition.