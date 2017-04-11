Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce Announces Small Business of the Year Finalists

The 2017 Small Business of the Year finalists were announced at the Small Business of the Year Nominee brunch today. Forty-five small businesses were nominated, and nine are finalists. The winners will be announced at the 100th Annual Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce Banquet May 4.
The finalists are:
1-10 Employees
11-50 Employees
Not-for-Profit
Finalists were chosen based on contributions to the community, business or management philosophy, response to challenges, innovative products or services and employee involvement/recognition.
