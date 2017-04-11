Two Joplin Men Sentenced For Attempted Armed Bank Robbery Foiled by Customer

Tom Larson, Acting United States Attorney for the Western District of Missouri, announced that two Joplin, Mo., men were sentenced in federal court today for the attempted armed robbery of Pinnacle Bank in Joplin.

Sean LaDue, 30, and Jimmy Eisenhour, 37, both of Joplin, were sentenced in separate appearances before U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Bough. LaDue was sentenced to 15 years 10 months in federal prison without parole. Eisenhour was sentenced to 13 years in federal prison without parole.

LaDue and Eisenhour both pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting in the robbery of Pinnacle Bank, 1316 E. 32nd Street, Joplin, on Nov. 14, 2016. They each also pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting the use of a firearm during a crime of violence.

Eisenhour and LaDue entered the bank at approximately 3:50 p.m. and announced, “This is a robbery, get down!” Eisenhour jumped behind the bank counter while LaDue, who was armed with a .22-caliber handgun, stayed near the front of the bank. The sole customer of the bank struggled with LaDue in an attempt to disarm him. During the struggle, LaDue fired multiple shots. Both robbers then fled from the bank without taking any money.

Police officers located and arrested both Eisenhour and LaDue two days later, on Nov. 16, 2016.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys James J. Kelleher and Patrick Carney. It was investigated by the Joplin, Mo., Police Department and the FBI.

Tom Larson, Acting United States Attorney for the Western District of Missouri, announced that a Joplin, Mo., man pleaded guilty in federal court today to the attempted armed robbery of Pinnacle Bank in Joplin.

Jimmy Eisenhour, 36, of Joplin, pleaded guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge David P. Rush to the charges contained in a Jan. 18, 2017, superseding indictment.

By pleading guilty today, Eisenhour admitted that he aided and abetted in the robbery of Pinnacle Bank, 1316 E. 32nd Street, Joplin, on Nov. 14, 2016. Eisenhour also pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting the use of a firearm during a crime of violence.

Co-defendant Sean LaDue, 29, of Joplin, pleaded guilty to the same charges on March 22, 2017.

Under federal statutes, Eisenhour and LaDue are each subject to a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in federal prison without parole, up to a sentence of life in federal prison without parole. The maximum statutory sentence is prescribed by Congress and is provided here for informational purposes, as the sentencing of the defendant will be determined by the court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the United States Probation Office.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney James J. Kelleher. It was investigated by the Joplin, Mo., Police Department and the FBI.