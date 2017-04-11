Former JHS Student Files a Lawsuit in an Alleged Rape Case

A former Joplin High School student files a lawsuit against the school district, claiming she was raped in a school stairwell. The former student was a minor at the time and is listed in the lawsuit as Jane Doe. Court documents show she's asking for compensation for the emotional distress she felt after the alleged rape.

Every student is deserving of a safe learning environment but court documents allege that a former Joplin High School student was deprived of that. Jane Doe claims she was raped in a Joplin High School stairwell in February 2016. Her personal account of the day is included in the court documents and says the male student first started sending her inappropriate messages and pictures on Facebook.

The alleged rape was reported to the school and Joplin Police Department.

The lawsuit states the school possessed knowledge that the stairwell was not properly monitored and that the male student posed a threat to female students based on past sexual misconduct. Documents allege that because the school knew that and didn't take action, the district violated the Missouri Human Rights Act.

Jane Doe claims anxiety and fear caused by the alleged rape made her unable to return to the high school for classes, taking away her full, free and equal use of the school and its services.

Court documents also allege that there have been at least 9 other incidents of sexual misconduct or assault since 2010.

The school board will be officially notified about this lawsuit at their next meeting. The district has not commented on the lawsuit.