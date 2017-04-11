USD 250 Seeks Outside Help to Review Hiring Policies and to Hire New HS Principal

The Pittsburg school district is looking for an outside consultant to review its hiring practices. And help in hiring a new high school principal. This as the district deals with being duped by the last candidate's phony credentials.

While students go on learning at Pittsburg high school, district officials hope to learn from their mistakes in offering the job of principal to Amy Robertson whom school officials said falsified her qualifications.



USD 250 School board vice president John Clark said, "It was a professional scam job at the end of the day. And you know, the person did a great job at it. "

Superintendent Destry Brown added, "She is not who she said she was."



She, meaning Robertson who claimed to have graduated from the University of Tulsa but did not complete her degree to graduate there. Her resume also included getting a masters and doctorate from an online school, Corllin University, with a reputation as a degree mill.



Clark admits, "Maybe things were said and done you took for granted that maybe should have been more closely scrutinized or verified at that point and time."



So in a special meeting Monday, the board decided to seek outside help to review its hiring process. And make changes if necessary. Superintendent Brown already said they should consider an earlier request for official transcripts. He added it's been since he started his job as superintendent, at least eight years ago that the district reviewed hiring practices.



Brown said, "We need a fresh set of eyes to look at stuff and really give us good recommendations on what they think we should do to change that."



Clark explained that the board will hear pitches from several possible companies or individuals to do the review. He said, "Those folks are coming in to see us Thursday. What they charge, I can’t tell you right now. Certainly from a board perspective and taxpayer perspective we want to make sure we're very cognizant of spending tax dollars wisely."



Paying for the consultant will come out of the district's general fund.



Brown said, "I think its probably going to be money worth it in the end. We don’t want to go down this road again."



This puts the district a little bit behind in its search for a new principal, a position the superintendent said can be difficult to fill.

Brown said, "Those pools aren’t real deep anyway. High school principal’s probably the hardest job in the district and probably the most visible with all the activities and stuff. On duty from seven until ten thirty or eleven at night with everything going on. It’s not an easy job."



The person or firm hired will also be asked to help in the hunt for the new principal. Hopefully leading to a successful hire by the end of the school year. Several pitches will be made during a special meeting at 6:30pm Thursday night at the school board office. Among them the Kansas Association of School Boards.