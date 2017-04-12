Parks and Rec offering swap meet opportunities through JoMo Junkin’

Looking to sell your junk or search for new treasures? Joplin Parks and Recreation is hosting a NEW 2017 event that will help you do just that! JoMo Junkin' will be held at the Joplin Memorial Hall parking lot on the first Saturday of each month starting in May and running through October. The event will run from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free to shoppers.

The department is currently searching for vendors to participate in JoMo Junkin'! Vendors may sign up for up to 4 spaces per month, with discounts offered for the entire season.



Monthly Rate per space is 1 booth for $10; 2 for $15; 3 for $20; and 4 for $25. The Season R per space is 1 booth for $50; 2 go for $80; 3 will be $110; and 4 wo;; be $140.



For more information, including rules and regulations, please contact Carla Bond, Business Development Manager with Parks and Recreation, at 417-625-4750 or go to http://joplinmo.org/987/JoMo-Junkin .