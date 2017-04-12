Quantcast

Parks and Rec offering swap meet opportunities through JoMo Junk - KOAM TV 7

Parks and Rec offering swap meet opportunities through JoMo Junkin’

Updated:
JOPLIN, MISSOURI -

Looking to sell your junk or search for new treasures? Joplin Parks and Recreation is hosting a NEW 2017 event that will help you do just that! JoMo Junkin' will be held at the Joplin Memorial Hall parking lot on the first Saturday of each month starting in May and running through October. The event will run from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free to shoppers. 

The department is currently searching for vendors to participate in JoMo Junkin'! Vendors may sign up for up to 4 spaces per month, with discounts offered for the entire season. 

Monthly Rate per space is 1 booth for $10;  2  for $15; 3 for  $20; and 4 for $25. The Season R per space is 1 booth for $50; 2 go for $80; 3 will be $110; and 4  wo;; be $140. 

For more information, including rules and regulations, please contact Carla Bond, Business Development Manager with Parks and Recreation, at 417-625-4750 or go to http://joplinmo.org/987/JoMo-Junkin .

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.