Nixa's Bundy Signs with MSSU Basketball

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

Joplin, Mo. – Missouri Southern men's basketball coach Jeff Boschee has announced the signing of Christian Bundy to a National Letter of Intent to play basketball at Southern beginning the fall of 2017.



Bundy, a 6-5, 220 pound power forward, comes to Southern from Nixa High School, where he played for coach Jay Osborne and the Eagles.



This past year, Bundy was a first-team All-Conference pick, while also earning All-District and All-State honors in helping Nixa to a 25-4 record and a District Championship.



Bundy averaged 17.6 points and 6.7 rebounds per game in his career where he was a two-year letter winner at NHS.



The son of Krista Paladino and Martin Bundy, Christian's older brother Kameron was an All-Conference and All-Region performer at Drury University. Christian plans to major in kinesiology at Southern.



"We are excited to add Christian," Boschee said. "He's a great kid that comes from a great family. He played in a great program at Nixa and gives us a proven inside presence with great athleticism."