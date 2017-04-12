Turkey Hunt Under Investigation After Two Males Injured

On April 12, 2017 Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a report of 2 male subjects with gunshot wounds that had been transported by private vehicle to Girard Medical Center (GMC) in Girard, KS.

The male subjects were reportedly turkey hunting in rural Crawford County, KS west of Girard with a third male subject. According to the subject that drove them to the hospital, the 3 of them were in Crawford County from out of state to hunt turkeys and had leased private property where the shooting occurred.

According to the driver, he had been dropped off at the scene of the shooting by the other 2 subjects at about dawn. He said the other two were going to go to a different location nearby to hunt as well.

At about 8:40 am the driver said he shot at a turkey that he had been “calling-in” but realized immediately after firing a single 12 gauge shot, that his two friends had been hunting the same turkey. The 2 subjects shot were laying just inside of a wooded area and were camouflaged and laying behind a turkey fan made of turkey feathers. The fan gives the appearance of a decoy turkey and the subjects could not be seen by the shooter.

The victims were hit with shotgun pellets in the face and upper body. The subject that shot rendered aid and both subjects were able to walk from the location back to their truck where they were transported to GMC. All subjects are known to each other, one being a good friend of the shooter and the other a brother of the shooter. Both subjects were transported to Freeman Hospital by air ambulance. No names are being released at this time. The investigation continues into the shooting.