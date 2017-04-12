Freeman Neosho Rehabilitation Services Receives FOTO® Award

Freeman Neosho Rehabilitation Services has been recognized by Focus on Therapeutic Outcomes, Inc. (FOTO®) for the Outcomes Excellence Award for othopaedic rehabilitation.

FOTO is a national performance and benchmarking organization that gathers patient outcome data from more than 4,200 clinics and is based on 11 million patient assessments. Patient outcomes are measures of the effectiveness of orthopaedic physical therapy – how much improvement providers are able to help patients achieve. Data from Freeman Neosho Rehabilitation Services, which includes length of time and number of visits, shows patients were able to receive successful outcomes in three fewer visits – or 24 percent fewer – than the national average.

“Our team at Freeman Neosho Rehabilitation Services strives to provide the most effective treatment in the most efficient manner,” said Paula F. Baker, Freeman President and Chief Executive Officer. “This award acknowledges our commitment to provide proven, superior care in as few visits as necessary.”

To earn the Outcomes Excellence Award, a provider must consistently achieve superior scores for patient improvement, treatment efficiency and patient satisfaction for four consecutive quarters. Each quarter, FOTO produces benchmarked reports for its subscribers that are used to help providers understand how their clinics compare to others and use the information to manage their clinics to provide the best patient care.

FOTO has also honored Freeman Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine and Freeman Work Injury clinics in Joplin and Carthage with the Outcomes Excellence Award numerous times.