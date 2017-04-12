A Joplin woman urges others to learn CPR after saving the life of her date.

The Kansas City man celebrated his birthday Wednesday lucky to be alive after what turned out to be a crazy first date.

Janie Hall, a respiratory therapist turned teacher works online. So it’s not a surprise that she finds dates online. After talking a few weeks they decided to meet. She said, "We were going to go to a restaurant, Red Lobster and he decided last minute we'll just go to the cheesecake factory."

They finished their meal Friday and after nearly two hours of talking, her date stood up coughed three times and fell face first on the floor.

Janie said, "Your initial reaction is, ‘This is not happening!"

Then she explained her next move. "I just know, I hopped over dishes and hopped over him to get to him to roll him over." He had no pulse.

A waitress joined Janie who jumped into action to do CPR. The restaurant manager said they did CPR for at least eight minutes.

Janie praised the waitress who was recently certified in CPR. "She was having people call 911. She was telling them what his condition was. She was just awesome."

Janie and waitress Becca Bartholomew bonded over bringing her date back to life. Janie said, "This man did not look ill in health. It’s just like having a conversation with you and just within a matter of a second he was dead. "

She followed her date to the hospital. "I met his daughter and she had all sorts of questions. About me!" Janie said with a laugh.

Janie just hopes others will be influenced to take CPR classes. It’s something that will make a difference in saving lives because it's all about time."

Stacy Burks, executive director for the American Red Cross in southern Missouri said, "For every second a person doesn't receive attention, their chance of surviving a cardiac arrests goes down about ten percent."



Janie said she and the waitress, who wasn't even scheduled to work Friday, learned a lesson that day. She explained, "Don’t ever take a second for granted and how we all have a purpose here. It’s pretty intense."

A crazy first date but during a visit to the hospital he asked for a second. And now the waitress, his kids and grandkids want to go too.

Janie laughed again saying it will be, "A gathering. Good closure for everyone.” More laughs.

The Joplin American Red Cross office will hold CPR classes on Tuesday, April 25th.

To register click h