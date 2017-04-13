Carthage PD Looking For Male Involved in Sexual Molestation Investigation

On 04/11/2017, a report was made by a 14 year old female victim who disclosed she was sexually molested by 25 year old Isaac Benz. Through the investigation by the Carthage Police Department, numerous subjects were interviewed. The victim was interviewed forensically at Children’s Center in Joplin, MO.

The report information concerning Benz was filed with the Jasper County Prosecutor who requested a warrant for his apprehension. A warrant was issued for Isaac Benz’s arrest for Child Molestation 4th Degree. District 09 Probation and Parole Office also has numerous parole violations concerning Benz. Benz is currently on parole for Burglary 2nd Degree (3cts); Theft; and Property Damage First Degree. Benz’ whereabouts are currently unknown.

Benz should be considered dangerous and any person having information of his whereabouts are instructed to call the Carthage Police Department or their local law enforcement authority.