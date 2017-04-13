Cottey College Selected from Among Thousands as a Best Value School Award Recipient

Cottey College has been selected out of nearly 8,000 postsecondary schools as a recipient of the 2017 Best Value School award. The award is issued by University Research and Review (URR) at (http://www.bestvaluecolleges.org/about-bvc.php), a company dedicated to improving the process of how a student selects a postsecondary school.

“In the last two years, Cottey has been privileged to be recognized by several ranking organizations. This honor from University Research and Review combines criteria centered on cost, results, and most importantly, assessments by current and past students,” said Dr. Jann Weitzel, president of Cottey College.

Dr. Jann Weitzel accepted the award on behalf of Cottey College from URR Founder Joseph Schmoke. Schmoke stated, “It is our distinguished pleasure to present the award to Cottey

College. We hope current students and alumnae take pride in this honor, and urge that anyone searching for a quality, reasonably priced college education strongly considers Cottey.”

The committee that reviewed more than 100 nominees out of the thousands of eligible schools is made up of former university presidents, CEOs, provosts and professors. Schools cannot pay to receive the award. The award is earned through the nomination and committee evaluation process. Cottey was chosen by the committee because it passed rigorous standards including a combination of cost, accreditation, variety and quality of school programs, and student and alumnae satisfaction with the institution.

Statements such as the following from a Cottey alumna on the URR website played an important role in the selection process. "I cannot express how much this school changed my life. I feel like I got one of the greatest educations out there. The professors know you as individuals, and push you to be the best you can possibly be. Outside of the classroom, everyone is there to support you. You have a school of 350 maximum sisters, not just classmates. You can be who you want to be here. You don't have to struggle for the attention of your professors, your peers, anyone."

“It goes without saying that prospective enrollees are inundated with college materials and making the right choice about a college can be challenging,” said Carla Farmer, vice president for marketing and strategic communication. “University Research and Review offers a tailored approach to selecting a college or university.”

“Our committee prides itself on combining our extensive experience, knowledge of postsecondary education and insight into what provides students with good value when selecting a Best Value award recipient,” says Schmoke.

Cottey College will retain the Best Value School award for one year. Award recipients must re-qualify every year.