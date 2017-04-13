Long-Term Recovery Committee Formed for Tornado-Affected Goodman

Kelly Batson is working through repairing his home in Goodman and his life.

"I'll make it. I'll make it," says Batson.

His home needs new windows and a roof, among many odds and ends. But he doesn't have home insurance.

He told us he has no idea how he's going to afford to rebuild.

Many others don't know how they're going to move on, either. McDonald County's emergency manager says 44% of homeowners in Goodman who have reached out to emergency officials don't have home insurance.

"We don't want them suffering," says McDonald County Emergency Manager Gregg Sweeten.

Sweeten says FEMA assistance is out of the question; damages don't reach a threshold. But a new long-term recovery committee has been formed to explore any and all other options, whether they be from governments, organizations, or individual volunteers.

"We'll start case management to go hand-in-hand with that long-term recovery," says Sweeten. "Then we'll look for donations, try to get funds brought in for the community."

Those case managers will have many different types of challenges. We asked Batson if he needed a case worker.

"I don't know. I've never went through this before. I don't know. One day at a time. It's all I can do. One day at a time. Because if not, I will be depressed. I can just let the house go. Just move out of here and just let everything else go," says Batson.

That's exactly what case managers will try to prevent; depression, at least.

"We'll actually manager that person from where they are now to back, trying to get back to as much normal as they can," says Sweeten.

Mention the future to many tornado-affected Goodman residents...

"That's scary. That's scary," says Batson.

But hopefully Batson and many others will know they're not alone in their journey to recovery.

Sweeten also says people should be cautious about donating money for tornado relief through GoFundMe webpages. Instead, people should call the Goodman City Hall at (417) 364-7316 for information on how to donate.

Almost all brush debris has been clean-up throughout Goodman, and now workers are removing metals, such as tin roofs, and other debris.

Goodman Tornado Damage Assessment

650 total houses/homes assessed

Destroyed

Single-family-9

Mobile homes-6

Apartments-3

Major damages (Trees through windows, roofs blown off, etc.)

Single family-26

Mobile homes-10

Apartments-7

Minor damages (Trees ruined, etc.)

Single family-52

Mobile homes-5

Apartments-0

Affected (Very little damage of some kind)

Single family-16

Mobile home-1

Apartment-1