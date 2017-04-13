Crowder Tops Three Rivers

The Athletic Department at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M (NEO) College is seeking recommendations for area veterans and military personnel to be honored during the third annual Military Appreciation Night. The event will take place at Red Robertson Field in conjunction with the first home game of the season. The NEO Golden Norsemen will play Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017 against the New Mexico Military; kick-off is at 6 p.m. The game will also be free for active and retired service mem