Coffeyville Police Department Releases Details of Triple Shooting

4/18: Details of a triple homicide on April 13, which left three people dead, have been released by the Coffeyville Police Department. At approximately 10 p.m. on Thursday, three people were killed at 208 S. Maple. The victims were Reginald L. Johnson, 50, of Coffeyville; Kimberly K. Bell, 47, of Coffeyville and a 17-year-old whose name has not been released.



Evidence revealed the 17-year-old male entered the house armed with a .25 caliber handgun. Bell, who was seated next to the door, was shot with a .25 caliber round. After being shot, she exited the house and dialed 911 to report the shooting. Bell died on the front porch from her wounds.



At approximately the same time, Johnson, the resident at 208 S. Maple, exchanged gunfire with the 17-year-old. Johnson was armed with a .223 caliber AR-15 rifle. Both the 17-year-old and Johnson were shot and died at the scene.



"At this point in the investigation we do not have any evidence establishing this was drug related or a robbery, and we are not investigating any other individuals." said Police Chief Kwin Bromley. "We still do not have a motive for the shootings."



Bromley expressed appreciation to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Department and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. "The investigation is still underway," stated Bromley, "and

anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to contact the Coffeyville Police Department at 620-252-6160." Those wishing to remain anonymous may provide information to the Crime Tip Hotline at 620-252-6133 or the KBI crime tip line at 1-800-KSCRIME.

(Press Release via City of Coffeyville)

Thursday night at approximately 11:15 p.m. the Coffeyville Police Department requested the assistance of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) to investigate a fatal shooting in Coffeyville.

When Coffeyville police officers arrived at the residence, 208 S. Maple, three individuals were found deceased. They were 50-year-old Reginald Johnson of Coffeyville, 47-year-old Kimberly Bell of Coffeyville, and a 17-year-old male.

KBI agents arrived at the shooting scene Thursday night and the KBI’s Crime Scene Response Team arrived Friday afternoon to collect and process evidence, and reconstruct the crime scene.

Preliminary information indicates that gunshots were exchanged between two of the individuals. At this time it is not believed any suspects remain at large.

The KBI, the Coffeyville Police Department and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office will continue to investigate this crime to determine what events led to the deaths. Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME or the Coffeyville Police Department at 620-252-6160.

(KBI Press Release)

Three people are dead following a shooting in Coffeyville. Just after 10 p.m., Thursday, April 13, the Coffeyville Police were called to 208 S. Maple for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers found three people at the home. All three had been shot and were pronounced dead at the scene.



The deceased have been identified as Reginald L. Johnson, 50, of Coffeyville; Kimberly K. Bell, 47, of Coffeyville; and a 17-year-old juvenile. The name of the juvenile has not been released.



“No motive for the shooting has been determined,” said Police Chief Kwin Bromley. “At this time no other individuals are being investigated regarding this incident.”



The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has been called to investigate the shooting and are being assisted by the Coffeyville Police Department and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department. Anyone with information regarding this shooting should contact the Coffeyville Police Department at 620-252-6160. Those wishing to remain anonymous may provide information to the Crime Tip Hotline at 620-252-6133 or the KBI crime tip line at 1-800-KSCRIME.

(City of Coffeyville Press Release)