Joplin School Teacher Now Faces Sex Crimes in Two Counties

More charges are filed against a Joplin School District teacher accused of having sex with a student. Amanda Schweitzer had already been charged in Jasper County with first degree statutory rape for allegedly having sex with a child under the age of 14. Court documents show the North Middle School teacher allegedly drove the student to her home and then had sex with the student.

Additional charges filed in Newton County today allege Schweitzer also took that student to Water's Edge Campground in March, then performed sexual acts with that student. The new charges are statutory rape, statutory sodomy, and child kidnapping, since Schweitzer allegedly took the student to the campground without a parent's permission.

Schweitzer pleaded not guilty yesterday in Jasper County court. No court date has been set yet for charges against her in Newton County.