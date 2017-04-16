Hit and Run Kills Arkansas Motorcycle Rider: Fairland Driver Arrested

A hit and run motorcycle crash in Ottawa County, Oklahoma leaves an Arkansas man dead.

60 year old James Greer of Siloam Springs, Arkansas died after being struck by an SUV. The crash occurred around ten in the evening Friday on highway 125 about four miles south of Fairland. The motorcycle pulled out from a private driveway and was struck by a Ford explorer. The driver fled the scene. 24 year old Rolla Werline was captured and is in custody at the Ottawa County jail where he is held on a felony charge of failing to stop for an accident involving death, having no insurance and driving under the influence.







