MGE Replacing 25 Miles of Gas Main in Carthage

Over the next few years Missouri Gas Energy will replace more than half of the service lines in the city. Phase 1 is underway and crews were out earlier today digging up parts of the street. Officials say the project will create a more reliable service for customers.

A little noise isn't stopping the Elder family from continuing their Easter celebrations.

“So far it has not really been a big problem,” Gloria Elder says of the construction just outside her front door.

Workers are replacing the underground piping that provides gas service to the neighborhood, old steel pipes that have been there for 50 years.

“I'm glad that they're doing it, apparently it’s something that needed to be done for a while. It’s a little bit noisy but it comes and goes so it’s not all the time so it’s okay,” says Elder.

The noise primarily comes from a bore rig which allows the crews to make minimal holes in the street. The machine places rods underground to later help guide the new pipes in.

“We’re getting a new poly pipe which is plastic pipe it’s going to allow us to have less maintenance in the city in the future and serve a reliable safe gas to our customers,” says Mike Fornelli with MGE.

The new pipes will shift with the ground to better avoid leaks. Once the new gas main is underground, services will be switched over.

“There will be some instances where gas will be interrupted for the customer and if that’s the case, we will communicate with them before that happens. I would say and this is just an estimate that about 70 percent of them will not be interrupted and probably about 30 percent will be,” says Fornelli.

A total of 25 miles of piping will be upgraded. Residents can expect to see crews regularly, the entire project is expected to take a few years.

For now, Elder says it hasn't been a bother.

“It’s not that big of an inconvenience I mean we've seen areas where they've completely blocked the street but so far we can get around so yeah we can manage,” she says.

Officials say there will likely be 20 to 30 phases in the entire project. Phase one will replace about a mile and a half of steel pipes in this area and should only take a few more weeks.