Joplin Man Arrested For Making Threat Against Area Hospital

This morning, at 7:37 a.m. the Joplin Police Department received a call from Mercy staff regarding threats they had received. Charles D. Ova (51) of Joplin had been treated at Mercy on April 16th, 2017 and was arguing about his treatment. During the phone call, it is reported that Ova threatened to bring a semi-automatic (AR style) rifle to the hospital and shoot people.

At 9:09 a.m. Ova was contacted and arrested at his home. He is currently in the Joplin City Jail and paperwork is being submitted to the Prosecutor’s Office on the charge of Harassment in the 1st Degree.

We would like to point out that at no time was Mr. Ova seen on the hospital grounds with any weapon. Nor did any shooting take place.

(Press Release from Joplin Police Department)