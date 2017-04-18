Quantcast

Joplin Man Arrested For Making Threat Against Area Hospital - KOAM TV 7

Joplin Man Arrested For Making Threat Against Area Hospital

Updated:
Charles Ova Charles Ova
JOPLIN, MISSOURI -

This morning, at 7:37 a.m. the Joplin Police Department received a call from Mercy staff regarding threats they had received. Charles D. Ova (51) of Joplin had been treated at Mercy on April 16th, 2017 and was arguing about his treatment. During the phone call, it is reported that Ova threatened to bring a semi-automatic (AR style) rifle to the hospital and shoot people.

At 9:09 a.m. Ova was contacted and arrested at his home. He is currently in the Joplin City Jail and paperwork is being submitted to the Prosecutor’s Office on the charge of Harassment in the 1st Degree.

We would like to point out that at no time was Mr. Ova seen on the hospital grounds with any weapon. Nor did any shooting take place. 

(Press Release from Joplin Police Department)

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.