Governor Sam Brownback appoints Sen. Jake LaTurner as Kansas State Treasurer

Governor Sam Brownback today announced his appointment of Senator Jake LaTurner as Kansas State Treasurer. Current State Treasurer Ron Estes was recently elected to represent the fourth congressional district in the House of Representatives. LaTurner will assume his new position once Estes vacates the office later this month.

“Jake LaTurner is a dedicated public servant with a keen intellect who will serve the people of Kansas well,” said Governor Brownback. “He is a man of character, principle, and integrity, reflecting the values of our great state.”

LaTurner, a native of South Eastern Kansas, graduated from Pittsburg State University with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science. At 24 years old he was elected to the Kansas Senate where he has served with distinction for the last five years. Twice elected to represent the 13th senate district, he successfully authored and passed the property tax lid, allowing Kansans to have a direct voice in their property tax rate, by requiring a local vote on proposed property tax increases beyond inflation. An alumnus and representative of Pittsburg State University, LaTurner has long championed higher education understanding that education is the path out of poverty.

“Being selected to serve as state treasurer is both humbling and exciting,” said Senator LaTurner. “I look forward to getting to work, meeting with folks across the state and continuing the quality work that Kansans have rightly come to expect from their state treasurer.”

Prior to his election to the Kansas Senate, LaTurner worked for former state treasurer Congresswoman Lynn Jenkins.

“As a former state treasurer, I am proud to learn that Jake LaTurner will become our next Treasurer of Kansas,” said Congresswoman Jenkins. “I have known him for more than a decade and hired him as a staffer during my first term in Congress. I have always been a big fan of Jake and know he will continue to be an outstanding public servant to the people of Kansas. I wish him and his family all the best.”

As the outgoing state treasurer, Congressman-elect Ron Estes noted the role of the Treasurer in serving Kansans.

“As outgoing Treasurer, I take great pride in the service the office provided to the citizens of Kansas,” said Congressman-elect Estes. “I trust that Senator LaTurner will continue that great service from the Treasurer's office.”

LaTurner and his wife, Suzanne, have four children, Ava, Joe, Maggie, and Gus.