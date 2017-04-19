Developers Wanted to Help Fill Housing Demands in Pittsburg

Pittsburg city officials say significant economic growth has led to a high demand for housing options and they're looking for developers to help fill the need.

Potential buyers can't seem to find what they need to make a house in Pittsburg their home.

“For the most part there’s probably about 10 percent of the people that work here every day that leave based solely on the fact they can't find a place here that they want to live,” says City Manager Daron Hall.

Local real estate agents often run in to the same issues.

“We do have that competition with maybe Carl Junction or Joplin so we do run across those customers or clients that are looking for something in town and if they can't they will start looking outside of the city of Pittsburg,” says Tony Sanchez with Century 21 Cobb Realty.

Hall says they're hoping developers will take advantage of cheaper land and other incentives to help meet the demands for more housing. While there's a need for all levels of housing, they're emphasizing developing neighborhoods of homes priced in the mid $100,000 range.

“We do need good strong neighborhoods. The neighborhoods in a lot of Pittsburg kind of come and go. We have houses that are 70 or 80 thousand dollar houses next to a home that’s maybe 125 to 135 thousand dollars. So as we're driving around you really notice the difference between this house and this house,” says Sanchez.

With 460 acres of land available in Pittsburg, city officials say there’s plenty of property with the potential to be the next nice middle level neighborhood.

“We have the responsibility to provide housing for people so they have the option of staying in Pittsburg at 5:00 rather than leaving the community," says Hall.

Hall says the city has had interest from about 15 different developers.