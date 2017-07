Amber Alert In Delaware County Canceled

An Amber Alert issued out of Delaware County has been canceled after the two children were found safe in Arkansas. The Amber Alert was canceled shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday after the children were found safe in Arkansas. It's not clear what, if any, charges Lewis will face.

# # #

THE TAG NUMBER BEING DISPLAYED ON THE 2002 INFINITY I35 IS 107 FCR

# # #

1ST VICTIM -- MAXWELL KEENER WM 2 MONTHS OLD 1 FT 12-15 LLBS, BLUE EYES AND BROWN HAIR NO CLOTHING DESCRIPTION

2ND VICTIM -- ADELYN KEENER WF 20 MONTHS OLD 2 FT 6 INCHES 30 LBS HAZEL EYES BLONDE HAIR NO CLOTHING DESCRIPTION

SUSPECT IS SARAH JANE LEWIS WF 31 YOA DOB 1-10-1986 5’8” BROWN EYES BRN HAIR NO CLOTHING DESCRIPTION

SUSPECT IS THE MOTHER OF THE TWO VICTIMS.

SUSPECT IS DRIVING A 2002 INFINITY I-35 SILVER IN COLOR BEARING OKLAHOMA 107CRF.

SUSPECT AND CHILDREN WERE LAST SEEN IN PAYNE COUNTY, OKLAHOMA. DIRECTION OF TRAVEL UNKNOWN

SUSPECT IS A METH USER BY INJECTION AND IS USING METH WHILE IN PRESENCE OF THE CHILDREN. CHILDREN ARE BELIEVED TO BE IN IMMEDIATE DANGER OR DEATH DUE TO THE SUSPECT’S USE OF METH WHILE IN PRESENCE OF THE CHILDREN.

INFORMATION CONCERNING THIS AMBER ALERT BECAME KNOWN APRIL 18, 2017 IN JAY, OKLAHOMA. A WARRANT FOR THE SUSPECT FOR CHILD ENDANGERMENT HAS BEEN ISSUED.

IF SUSPECT AND CHILDREN ARE OBSERVED, NOTIFIY THE DELAWARE COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE 918-253-4531 OR CALL 9-1-1.