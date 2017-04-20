Department of Revenue turns documents over to Auditor Galloway

One day after Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway issued a subpoena, the Department of Revenue has delivered a stack of documents to the State Auditor's Office.

"After weeks of my staff requesting the information and after taking the unprecedented step of issuing a subpoena, my office has received the Department of Revenue's response. I am hopeful that in the future the issuance of a subpoena will not be necessary for my office to do its job protecting taxpayers," Auditor Galloway said.

The office is currently reviewing the documents, which are the first the office has received since starting an audit to determine whether Missourians' tax returns are being paid on time. During the 2016 tax season the Department of Revenue provided updates to the public with information on the dollar amounts and number of returns paid out and still pending.

The subpoena was issued more than six weeks after Auditor Galloway first requested the information as part of an audit to ensure Missourians receive their tax refunds within the time period required by law. This action marks the first time Auditor Galloway has had to issue a subpoena to any government agency or department to obtain information.

The purpose of the audit is to ensure Missourians receive the money they are owed under a law requiring taxpayers receive their tax refunds within 45 days or be paid interest. The audit covers current and prior tax years.

Individuals who believe they have had their money withheld beyond the 45-day limit may contact the State Auditor's Whistleblower Hotline by calling 800-347-8597, by emailing moaudit@auditor.mo.gov, or by using the new online submission form at auditor.mo.gov/hotline.