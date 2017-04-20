Miami School District Cutting Jobs to Deal with State Funding Cuts

The Missouri Highway Patrol investigates a fatal shooting involving a Neosho police officer. A preliminary autopsy is complete on the man shot and killed this morning. The coroner and highway patrol identify the man as 52 year old Joshua D. Daniels from Tulsa, Oklahoma.More >>
The 4th Annual Trek Tech Camp uses assistive technology and a high ropes course to help the visually impaired. It’s underway now at the the Greenbush Retreat Center in Crawford County, Kansas where some very different lessons are learned away from computers and i-pads.More >>
Thousands of kids eat breakfast and lunch at school. But for some money runs out and meals get charged. Missouri wants districts to develop formal policies to deal with those debts.More >>
People too poor to bond out of jail prompts the Missouri Supreme Court to commission a task force to look at the problem of pre-trial incarceration. Jasper county is ahead of the curve having adopted a pre trial -release program in May for those who can't pay bond.More >>
USD 247 applied for Extraordinary Need Aid from the state and is getting more than three hundred eighty thousand dollars after slashing multiple positions to cut $750, 000 from the upcoming budget.More >>
Companies often use cars or trucks as mobile billboards. So when Wayne “Rick” Larson was solicited to put ads on his vehicles for pay, he jumped at the chance. But realized he was being baited with an advertising scam.More >>
Have you ever heard students say, 'When am i going to use this math?' State education officials have heard college students cries and are answering with a new program called Missouri Math Pathways.More >>
The state of Missouri has an app now to make it easy for any family to find a summer feeding site to access two free meals a day this summer. But officials say the program in Joplin schools providing free food to any child under age eighteen is underutilized.More >>
Upward Bound is giving high school students the chance to experience a variety of career opportunities from medicine to crime and punishment.
Two hundred fifty high school students are spending part of the summer at Crowder College in the program.
A Missouri program that helps seniors pay for pharmaceuticals is about to end. The Missouri Senior RX program coverage expires at the end of this month. For Virginia Knight that is not good news.More >>
