U.S. Attorney's Office Receives Letter Asking for Investigation of Joplin Senator

"You can spend your day reading and not even think about it."More >>
"You can spend your day reading and not even think about it."More >>
Police say the child was in the car for 20 minutes before help arrived.More >>
Police say the child was in the car for 20 minutes before help arrived.More >>
"It's a horror."More >>
"It's a horror."More >>
"The snowball is starting to get a little bigger and a little bigger. I think it might happen this time."More >>
"The snowball is starting to get a little bigger and a little bigger. I think it might happen this time."More >>
"...the vehicle backed out at a high rate of speed, accelerated out of the area and left."More >>
"...the vehicle backed out at a high rate of speed, accelerated out of the area and left."More >>
Water slides 15 feet high or taller that use water to propel a person through the ride must have a new state inspection.More >>
Water slides 15 feet high or taller that use water to propel a person through the ride must have a new state inspection.More >>
The incident is now a quadruple fatal.More >>
The incident is now a quadruple fatal.More >>
There has been a continuous problem of hackers infiltrating several nuclear power plant companies.More >>
There has been a continuous problem of hackers infiltrating several nuclear power plant companies.More >>
Most of us have heard the warning to lock car doors and close the garage door. But many residents still leave themselves vulnerable, for one reason or another.More >>
Most of us have heard the warning to lock car doors and close the garage door. But many residents still leave themselves vulnerable, for one reason or another.More >>
The lawsuit alleges a campground worker failed to take any action to protect the child.More >>
The lawsuit alleges a campground worker failed to take any action to protect the child.More >>