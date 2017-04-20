Joplin Area Sports HOF Announces 2017 Class

RELEASE FROM JOPLIN SPORTS AUTHORITY:

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Area Sports Hall of Fame Selection Committee, the Joplin Sports Authority Board of Directors and the Joplin Sports Authority are pleased to announce the 2017 Joplin Area Sports Hall of Fame inductees.

The 2017 induction class includes three individuals and a local high school state football championship team. The 2017 Joplin Area Sports Hall of Fame inductees are:

n Kristin (Mayberry) Barton — A 1991 graduate of Joplin High School who earned all-state honors in basketball, she played basketball at Baylor University from 1991-1995 then played one season of fast pitch softball for the Bears earning all-region honors. She later played professional fast pitch softball.

n Lensy Lane — Long time local boxing official and member of the National Golden Gloves Boxing and National Silver Gloves Boxing Associations, was instrumental in the success of Golden Gloves Boxing Program in Joplin, passed away July 8, 2010.

n John Roderique — A graduate from Webb City High School, Roderique was a two-time All-American linebacker at Pittsburg State who has served the Cardinals head football coach since 1997. During his time as head coach, he has directed Webb City to 10 state championships, 12 state championship game appearances and a 245-24 career record, the best winning percentage in the history of Missouri high school football. He has earned Missouri Football Coaches Association Coach of the Year 10 times.

n The 1976 Joplin Memorial State Football Championship team — Joplin’s Memorial High School earned the Missouri Class 3A State Football Championship under the direction of head coach Phil Collins posting a 12-1 record and earning a 31-0 victory over Sullivan at Missouri Southern’s Fred G. Hughes Stadium.

The 2017 Joplin Area Sports Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on Friday, May 19, 7 p.m. at Butchers Block Event Center, 499 West Fountain Road, Joplin, Mo., 64801. Tickets are available for $15. RSVP’s are required by Thursday, May 18. For tickets and to RSVP, please contact Brittnie Harter with the Joplin Sports Authority, (417) 625-1006 phone or e-mail brittnie@joplinsports.org

For more information, contact the Joplin Sports Authority at (417) 625-1006, or online at www.joplinsports.org The Joplin Area Sports Hall of Fame is located inside the Joplin Museum Complex, 504 South Schifferdecker, inside Schifferdecker Park. Museum hours are Tuesday’s 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Wednesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.