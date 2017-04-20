Quantcast

Conwell to Make Pro Debut Friday - KOAM TV 7

Conwell to Make Pro Debut Friday

Updated:

Four State Franchise fighter and former Olympian Charles Conwell will make his professional boxing debut at Buffalo Run Casino Friday night.

  • Top Sports Stories in the 4-StatesTop Sports HeadlinesMore>>

  • MSSU Announces Next HOF Class

    MSSU Announces Next HOF Class

    Friday, July 21 2017 8:11 PM EDT2017-07-22 00:11:16 GMT

    The list includes a two-sport athlete, a baseball player, a track and field athlete and a former faculty athletic representative.

    More >>

    The list includes a two-sport athlete, a baseball player, a track and field athlete and a former faculty athletic representative.

    More >>

  • Columbus 15U Baseball Prepares for Regional

    Columbus 15U Baseball Prepares for Regional

    Friday, July 21 2017 7:53 PM EDT2017-07-21 23:53:46 GMT

    The team has already won a district title and state title.

    More >>

    The team has already won a district title and state title.

    More >>

  • MW Nats-Red Finishes Pool Play in Premier Championship

    MW Nats-Red Finishes Pool Play in Premier Championship

    Thursday, July 20 2017 6:47 PM EDT2017-07-20 22:47:15 GMT

    The Nationals fell to the San Antonio Angels 6-5 in their final game of pool play.

    More >>

    The Nationals fell to the San Antonio Angels 6-5 in their final game of pool play.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.