ACRH Awarded Hospital Accreditation From The Joint Commission

Allen County Regional Hospital today announced it has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® for Hospital Accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards. The Gold Seal of Approval® is a symbol of quality that reflects an organization’s commitment to providing safe and effective patient care.

Allen County Hospital underwent a rigorous, unannounced onsite survey on November 1, 2016. During the review, a team of Joint Commission expert surveyors evaluated compliance with hospital standards related to several areas, including emergency management, environment of care, infection prevention and control, leadership and medication management. Surveyors also conducted onsite observations and interviews.

“Providing cutting-edge, high quality and compassionate care is our mission and Allen County Regional Hospital is pleased to receive accreditation from The Joint Commission, the premier health care quality improvement and accrediting body in the nation,” says Marion “Tony” Thompson, FACHE, Chief Executive Officer, Allen County Regional Hospital. “Our staff from across the organization works together every day to develop and implement approaches with the focus on improving care for the patients and their families in our community.”

“Joint Commission accreditation provides hospitals with the processes needed to improve in a variety of areas from the enhancement of staff education to the improvement of daily business operations,” says Mark G. Pelletier, RN, MS, chief operating officer, Division of Accreditation and Certification Operations, The Joint Commission. “In addition, our accreditation helps hospitals enhance their risk management and risk reduction strategies. We commend (name of organization) for its efforts to become a quality improvement organization.”

The Joint Commission has accredited hospitals for more than 60 years. More than 4,000 general, children’s, long-term acute, psychiatric, rehabilitation and specialty hospitals currently maintain accreditation from The Joint Commission, awarded for a three-year period. In addition, approximately 360 critical access hospitals maintain accreditation through a separate program.

The Joint Commission’s hospital standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. The standards are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help hospitals measure, assess and improve performance.

Allen County Regional Hospital is an award-winning Kansas critical access hospital dedicated to bringing innovative, advanced healthcare to Southeast Kansas with a compassionate, personalized style. For more information on Allen County Regional Hospital, visit allencountyregional.com.

(News Release from Allen County Regional Hospital)