Pittsburg PD Investigates Accident Involving Student & Bus

4/25: As school was letting out on Monday, April 24, there was an accident involving a middle school aged student and a USD250 school bus.

The student remains in the hospital where she is receiving treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Pittsburg Police Department has cleared the driver of any negligence in this incident.

To continue to stress the importance of safety to our students, administrators at Pittsburg Community Middle School will be going over proper procedures for students’ safe entry and exit of the building.

