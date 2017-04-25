MSSU team wins 2017 Missouri Sputum Bowl

A team of respiratory care students from Missouri Southern State University has taken home top honors in the annual Missouri Society for Respiratory Care Sputum Bowl.

The competition was held during the Missouri Society for Respiratory Care (MSRC) state conference, held April 19-21 at Lake of the Ozarks. Questions test the students’ knowledge in areas such as anatomy and physiology, chemistry and physics, diagnostics and neo-natal pediatrics.

Glenda Pippin, director of MSSU’s respiratory care program, said the team of Allison Banze, Jordan Blythe, Tyler Elsten and Shonna Gonzales took first place in the event. The team beat Southeast Missouri State University in the semi-finals and University of Missouri-Columbia in the championship round.

Winning teams in the state competition are eligible to receive a stipend from the MSRC to represent Missouri at the American Association of Respiratory Care National Sputum Bowl Competition, scheduled for Oct 4-7 in Indianapolis, Ind.

Respiratory Care at Missouri Southern is a consortium program with Joplin’s Franklin Technology Center.



