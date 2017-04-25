MSSU team wins 2017 Missouri Sputum Bowl

A team of respiratory care students from Missouri Southern State University has taken home top honors in the annual Missouri Society for Respiratory Care Sputum Bowl.
The competition was held during the Missouri Society for Respiratory Care (MSRC) state conference, held April 19-21 at Lake of the Ozarks. Questions test the students’ knowledge in areas such as anatomy and physiology, chemistry and physics, diagnostics and neo-natal pediatrics.
Glenda Pippin, director of MSSU’s respiratory care program, said the team of Allison Banze, Jordan Blythe, Tyler Elsten and Shonna Gonzales took first place in the event. The team beat Southeast Missouri State University in the semi-finals and University of Missouri-Columbia in the championship round.
Winning teams in the state competition are eligible to receive a stipend from the MSRC to represent Missouri at the American Association of Respiratory Care National Sputum Bowl Competition, scheduled for Oct 4-7 in Indianapolis, Ind.
Respiratory Care at Missouri Southern is a consortium program with Joplin’s Franklin Technology Center.
#
2017 MSSU Sputum Bowl participants:
MISSOURI
Carl Junction
Tyler Elsten
Senior
Health Science-Respiratory Therapy
Joplin
Shonna Gonzales
Senior
Health Science-Respiratory Therapy
Respiratory Therapy (Assoc. Program)
Warrenton
Allison Banze
Senior
Health Science-Respiratory Therapy
OKLAHOMA
Grove
Jordan Blythe
Junior
Health Science-Respiratory Therapy
News
Weather
KOAM
KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.